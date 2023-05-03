Chelsea Women got quite close to eliminating the Women’s Champions League favourite from the competition last week, but could not push themselves over the margin to complete the task. Now back in domestic football to face Liverpool in the Women’s Super League today, the women in Blue will be more than eager to continue their form in England and hopefully finish the season with two titles to their name.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):

Berger | Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson (c), Charles | Leupolz, Cuthbert | James, Fleming, Reiten | Kerr

Substitutes from: Musovic, Abdullina, Ingle, Cankovic, Kaneryd, Harder

Liverpool starting eleven:

Laws | Koivisto, Robe, Matthews, Bonner, Holland, Roberts, Van de Sanden, Kearns, Taylor, Dowie

Substitutes from: Cumings, Laws, Robe, Humphrey, Lundgaard, Stengel

Date / Time: Wednesday, May 3rd, 19.15 BST; 2:15pm EDT; 11:45pm IST

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, UK

On TV: BBC 3 (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK), Paramount+ (USA), The FA Player (worldwide); elsewhere

Let’s do this!