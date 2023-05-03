 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

Title defence mode: on

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new
Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Alex Davidson - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Chelsea Women got quite close to eliminating the Women’s Champions League favourite from the competition last week, but could not push themselves over the margin to complete the task. Now back in domestic football to face Liverpool in the Women’s Super League today, the women in Blue will be more than eager to continue their form in England and hopefully finish the season with two titles to their name.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):
Berger | Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson (c), Charles | Leupolz, Cuthbert | James, Fleming, Reiten | Kerr

Substitutes from: Musovic, Abdullina, Ingle, Cankovic, Kaneryd, Harder

Liverpool starting eleven:
Laws | Koivisto, Robe, Matthews, Bonner, Holland, Roberts, Van de Sanden, Kearns, Taylor, Dowie

Substitutes from: Cumings, Laws, Robe, Humphrey, Lundgaard, Stengel

Date / Time: Wednesday, May 3rd, 19.15 BST; 2:15pm EDT; 11:45pm IST
Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, UK

On TV: BBC 3 (UK); elsewhere
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK), Paramount+ (USA), The FA Player (worldwide); elsewhere

Let’s do this!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History