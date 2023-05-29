 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Official: Chelsea appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new manager

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new
FC Metz v Paris Saint Germain - Ligue 1 Uber Eats Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

Chelsea have today confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as our new head coach, after several weeks of searching, interviewing and negotiating.

The 51-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur manager has signed a two a two-year contract, with a club-option for an additional year.

Pochettino will officially start his role on July 1st, when the 2022-23 season officially starts, but he will certainly get to work well before then to assess our bloated squad of underachievers after a season defined by subpar performances and results.

“Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward. He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.”

-Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley; Source: Chelsea FC

Chelsea had reportedly reached out to several coaches including Julian Nagelsmann and Luís Enrique during the search, and while Nagelsmann dropped out of the race because he was not able to buy into the prospect of bringing Chelsea back to greatness, Pochettino showed otherwise.

“The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of. We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board.”

-Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, José E. Feliciano, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss; Source: Chelsea FC

Pochettino’s last feat was winning the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title with PSG. He will bring his usual staff along, including assistant Jesús Pérez (assistant and conditioning), Miguel D’Agostino (first-team coach), Toni Jiménez (goalkeeping), and Sebastiano Pochettino (sports science). Hopefully they will make the adjustments necessary to get Chelsea back on the winning track.

Welcome, Mauricio! Let’s win some things!

