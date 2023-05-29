Thiago Silva, Sam Kerr, Lewis Hall win Chelsea Player of the Season awards

For the second successive year, Chelsea did not hold an end of season awards gala. Last year, it was due to the restrictions placed on the club by the UK government. This year, we took care of those restrictions ourselves, by playing so poorly that an awards night was deemed to be in poor taste.

The women’s team did hold one however, and one that was richly deserved, including a repeat Player of the Season award for Sam Kerr.

Introducing your 2022/23 Players’ Player AND Fans’ Player of the Year…@SamKerr1! pic.twitter.com/My7XxoRBUh — (C)helsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 27, 2023

So, without much fanfare, the men’s team handed out a few awards before the match yesterday, with Thiago Silva earning Chelsea Player of the Season honors. Pretty much the only reasonable choice (he was head and shoulders above everyone else in our community player ratings as well), and he should’ve had it last year, too. Congrats, Thiago!

The increasingly prestigious Chelsea Academy Player of the Year award has gone to Lewis Hall, another entirely unsurprising choice. The 18-year-old finishes the season with 11 senior appearances, most of them quite impressive in their own regard. Bright future ahead for the youngster, surely, just like previous winners of this award, like Harvey Vale, Tino Livramento, Billy Gilmour, Conor Gallagher, Reece James, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, and Dominic Solanke.

Meanwhile, the Chelsea Academy Scholar of the Year award was collected by 17-year-old promising left back Somto Boniface, who recently signed his maiden pro contract as well.

And speaking of homegrown talent, Conor Gallagher picked up Goal of the Season honors. We certainly didn’t score many goals this season, but we did score a few great ones, including Conor’s match-winning strike late on against Crystal Palace way back at the start of October. Feels like a lifetime ago!