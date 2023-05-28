Two more goals for Cesare Casadei at Italy, and Brazil, too, advance at U20 World Cup

Chelsea loanee Cesare Casadei tops the U20 World Cup golden boot chart at the moment after scoring another brace, his second at the tournament, in last night’s 3-0 win over Dominican Republic for Italy. The win, combined with Brazil’s 2-0 win over Nigeria (Andrey Santos with the full-90) means that all three nations advance to the knockout round.

Italy will face the winners of Group E, likely to be England, in the Round of 16, which should be an exciting matchup between two of the best teams at the World Cup so far. Brazil’s opponents will be determined by the outcomes of Groups E and F later today (Sunday).

Casadei’s first goal showcased some excellent athletic ability as he contorted his body to get his head to a ball that was flicked on at the near post, while his second goal, which sealed the deal a few minutes from time, came as a result of a good interception on an under-hit clearance from the goalkeeper, followed by a powerful left-footed finish from a decent angle. Imagine finishing chances!