Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Welcome to the last 90 minutes of the 2022-23 season. It’s been a most terrible season, the worst in a generation or more, perhaps the worst ever for many of us.

Where were you when we were ... not great? Right here, man. Right here.

Here we go, one last time.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Arrizabalaga | Hall, Chalobah, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Loftus-Cheek, Enzo, Gallagher | Sterling, Havertz, Madueke

Substitutes from: Mendy, W.Fofana, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Kovačić, Mudryk, Pulisic, Ziyech, Félix

Newcastle United starting lineup (4-3-3)

Dúbravka | Targett, Botman, Schär, Trippier (c) | Anderson, Bruno G., Gordon | Saint-Maximin, Isak, Almirón

Substitutes from: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Wilson, Lewis, Murphy, Ashby, Burn, L.Miley

Date / Time: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 16.30 BST; 11:30am EDT; 9pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Jarred Gillett (on pitch); Peter Bankes (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); Sporty TV (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); SuperSport GoTV (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!