Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Welcome to the last 90 minutes of the 2022-23 season. It’s been a most terrible season, the worst in a generation or more, perhaps the worst ever for many of us.
Where were you when we were ... not great? Right here, man. Right here.
Here we go, one last time.
Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):
Arrizabalaga | Hall, Chalobah, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Loftus-Cheek, Enzo, Gallagher | Sterling, Havertz, Madueke
Substitutes from: Mendy, W.Fofana, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Kovačić, Mudryk, Pulisic, Ziyech, Félix
Newcastle United starting lineup (4-3-3)
Dúbravka | Targett, Botman, Schär, Trippier (c) | Anderson, Bruno G., Gordon | Saint-Maximin, Isak, Almirón
Substitutes from: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Wilson, Lewis, Murphy, Ashby, Burn, L.Miley
Date / Time: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 16.30 BST; 11:30am EDT; 9pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Jarred Gillett (on pitch); Peter Bankes (VAR)
On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); Sporty TV (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); SuperSport GoTV (NGA)
Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!
