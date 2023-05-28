Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Well, we made it. The final game of the season. Our worst ever Premier League season.

Begone, 2022-23!

Hopefully we get Emma Hayes & Co to parade around with the WSL and Women’s FA Cup trophies though. That’d be a nice way to appreciate them for carrying on Chelsea’s winning legacy, and send everyone off in a good mood for the summer.

Date / Time: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 16.30 BST; 11:30am EDT; 9pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Jarred Gillett (on pitch); Peter Bankes (VAR)

Forecast: Sunny with a light wind of change

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); Sporty TV (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); SuperSport GoTV (NGA)

Chelsea team news: Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Benoît Badiashile, Marc Cucurella, Marcus Bettinelli, Armando Broja, and Raheem Sterling have been ruled out. They will likely be back next season.

Mason Mount, Mateo Kovačić, and N’Golo Kanté have also been ruled out. Their futures remain up in the air, with Kanté’s contract up and extension unsigned, and the other two (probably?) leaving with a year left on their deals.

Others potentially looking at (or already practically through) the exit door include Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, César Azpilicueta, Édouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Denis Zakaria, João Félix, and perhaps many (most) others. Be sure to wave goodbye, just in case.

Newcastle United team news: Newcastle clinched a top-four finish earlier this week, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. They celebrated accordingly, finishing off a wonderful season in appropriate style — and proving once again that large spending still needs good management to achieve success on the pitch.

Previously: Chelsea had won four in a row against Newcastle before their 1-0 win against us earlier this season. But how about them Chelsea Women!