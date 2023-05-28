A disastrous season finally comes to an end as we can look forward to the dawning of a new era. But first, this might — and should — be the last game for several players in this squad so let’s make the best out of it and say goodbye.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Despite unsuccessfully playing a 4-3-3 in our last defeat, the WAGNH community stick to Frank Lampard’s last used formation, as the 3-4-3 (25%) and 4-2-3-1 (30%) fall short inthe voting. Édouard Mendy (17%) is one of those who could be leaving the club but he can’t get beyond the bench yet again; Kepa Arrizabalaga reigns supreme.

Wesley Fofana certainly had a game to forget last weekend, but the community stick with him ahead of Kalidou Koulibaly (46%), partnering him up with Thiago Silva. Trevoh Chalobah deputizes at right-back once more while an exciting Lewis Hall plays on the opposite side. Cesar Azpilicueta (49%) looks to come off the bench for a final hurrah.

The loan deal of Denis Zakaria (15%) has been fairly insignificant and expect this game to be no different. Enzo Fernández and Carney Chukwuemeka start comfortably. The third spot is a closer call as Ruben Loftus-Cheek could also make his last appearance after edging out Conor Gallagher (46%).

There’s one change up front as João Félix returns to the starting eleven one last time (or is it?) for Kai Havertz (32%). Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk keep their respective spots. The futures of Christian Pulisic (23%) and Hakim Ziyech’s (10%) appear to also be away from Stamford Bridge. David Fofana (40%) and Raheem Sterling (4%) provide further options.

4-3-3 (34%)

Arrizabalaga (74%) | Hall (90%), Silva (82%), Fofana (59%), Chalobah (69%) | Chukwuemeka (69%), Enzo (94%), Loftus-Cheek (47%) | Mudryk (60%), Félix (62%), Madueke (79%)