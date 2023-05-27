 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reading WFC 0-3 Chelsea FCW, WSL final day: CHELSEA WIN THE LEAGUE

WINNER WINNER WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS FOR THE FOURTH TIME IN A ROW DINNER

By Fellipe Miranda
Reading v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Matt Lewis - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The pressure of championship versus the pressure of relegation. It was a clash of two opposite sides at Madjeski Stadium today as title-defenders Chelsea Women faced Reading in the final Women’s Super League’s day to decide their respective fates.

Reading were really trying their best to keep possession and build up attacking moves that would add pressure on Chelsea’s defence. But the Royals lacked the quality to do so while Chelsea were the exact opposite.

We tried hard and even hit the crossbar in one of our attempts. It was really a matter of minutes until we got the opening goal, with Guro Reiten crossing to Sam Kerr for a headed effort to beat the opposing shot-stopper.

The game hit a bit of a “lull state” after the goal. Reading couldn’t muster the reaction they wanted while Chelsea were more than comfortable with rotating the ball in defence and midfield and see if any spaces would open up in the process.

And spaces would open up, indeed! Reiten would be the one to make use of a major defensive mistake by Reading, getting herself in the scoresheet in the process.

The second half was more of the same, sans the goals until Sam Kerr changed the record.

Champions again. Five time in the competition, four times in a row.

Carefree!

  • No holds barred in Emma Hayes’ starting eleven.
  • Subs are Jelena Cankovic for Pernille Harder, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd for Lauren James, Melanie Leupolz for Sophie Ingle, Jessie Fleming for Erin Cuthbert, and Jess Carter for Magda Eriksson.
  • In the absence of Kerrby, we still have Ker-ten!
  • Guro alone is a force to be reckoned with. Always a threat, no matter the opposition.
  • Farewell, Pernille Harder.
  • Farewell, Magda Eriksson.
  • A sixth Women’s Super League trophy for Chelsea, and Emma Hayes’ 15th overall as our manager. She can’t stop lifting trophies!
  • Next up: pre-season!
  • KTBFFH!

