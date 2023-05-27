The pressure of championship versus the pressure of relegation. It was a clash of two opposite sides at Madjeski Stadium today as title-defenders Chelsea Women faced Reading in the final Women’s Super League’s day to decide their respective fates.

Reading were really trying their best to keep possession and build up attacking moves that would add pressure on Chelsea’s defence. But the Royals lacked the quality to do so while Chelsea were the exact opposite.

We tried hard and even hit the crossbar in one of our attempts. It was really a matter of minutes until we got the opening goal, with Guro Reiten crossing to Sam Kerr for a headed effort to beat the opposing shot-stopper.

GOOOOAAAALLLLL

1-0

Sam Kerr with the goal, Guro Reiten with the assist.



28 goals in all competitions this season for Sam Kerr

11th assist for Guro in the league this season pic.twitter.com/zevG7row0f — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) May 27, 2023

The game hit a bit of a “lull state” after the goal. Reading couldn’t muster the reaction they wanted while Chelsea were more than comfortable with rotating the ball in defence and midfield and see if any spaces would open up in the process.

And spaces would open up, indeed! Reiten would be the one to make use of a major defensive mistake by Reading, getting herself in the scoresheet in the process.

GOOOOOAAAAAALLLL

2-0

Guro Reiten gets on the score sheet

A ball over the top from Erin and Guro is there to finish#CFCW pic.twitter.com/H6hNfIkYX2 — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) May 27, 2023

The second half was more of the same, sans the goals until Sam Kerr changed the record.

Champions again. Five time in the competition, four times in a row.

Carefree!