The pressure of championship versus the pressure of relegation. It was a clash of two opposite sides at Madjeski Stadium today as title-defenders Chelsea Women faced Reading in the final Women’s Super League’s day to decide their respective fates.
Reading were really trying their best to keep possession and build up attacking moves that would add pressure on Chelsea’s defence. But the Royals lacked the quality to do so while Chelsea were the exact opposite.
We tried hard and even hit the crossbar in one of our attempts. It was really a matter of minutes until we got the opening goal, with Guro Reiten crossing to Sam Kerr for a headed effort to beat the opposing shot-stopper.
GOOOOAAAALLLLL— Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) May 27, 2023
1-0
Sam Kerr with the goal, Guro Reiten with the assist.
28 goals in all competitions this season for Sam Kerr
11th assist for Guro in the league this season pic.twitter.com/zevG7row0f
The game hit a bit of a “lull state” after the goal. Reading couldn’t muster the reaction they wanted while Chelsea were more than comfortable with rotating the ball in defence and midfield and see if any spaces would open up in the process.
And spaces would open up, indeed! Reiten would be the one to make use of a major defensive mistake by Reading, getting herself in the scoresheet in the process.
GOOOOOAAAAAALLLL— Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) May 27, 2023
2-0
Guro Reiten gets on the score sheet
A ball over the top from Erin and Guro is there to finish#CFCW pic.twitter.com/H6hNfIkYX2
The second half was more of the same, sans the goals until Sam Kerr changed the record.
If at first you don't succeed, try again! #BarclaysWSL @ChelseaFCW @samkerr1 pic.twitter.com/3vJZsuhtas— Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) May 27, 2023
Champions again. Five time in the competition, four times in a row.
Carefree!
- No holds barred in Emma Hayes’ starting eleven.
- Subs are Jelena Cankovic for Pernille Harder, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd for Lauren James, Melanie Leupolz for Sophie Ingle, Jessie Fleming for Erin Cuthbert, and Jess Carter for Magda Eriksson.
- In the absence of Kerrby, we still have Ker-ten!
- Guro alone is a force to be reckoned with. Always a threat, no matter the opposition.
- Farewell, Pernille Harder.
- Farewell, Magda Eriksson.
- A sixth Women’s Super League trophy for Chelsea, and Emma Hayes’ 15th overall as our manager. She can’t stop lifting trophies!
- Next up: pre-season!
- KTBFFH!
