Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, Premier League: You choose the

Good news, everyone! We’ve almost made it. We’re almost to the end. The pain, the suffering, the toil and troubles ... it’s almost over. Only one game left, believe it or not: 90 minutes, then salvation. (And then the existential dread of what if next season isn’t the turnaround that it must be, but let’s not go there right now.)

Anyway, last game of the most horrendous season, last game of Frank Lampard’s most horrendous interim tenure, last you-choose of the 2022-23 season.

The injury situation remains equally horrendous, with Reece James suffering a fresh setback and Mason Mount not recovering well enough to feature either in what may be his last Chelsea game. N’Golo Kanté, Ben Chilwell, Benoît Badiashile, Marc Cucurella, Mateo Kovačić, Armando Broja, and Marcus Betinelli all remain out as well. Raheem Sterling was not in the squad midweek and is apparently nursing a hamstring condition, though he’s not been officially ruled out as of yet.

Choose wisely.

