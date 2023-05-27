Gaga Slonina remains unbeatable at U20 World Cup; Kendry Páez sets youngest record

The US Men’s U20 national team completed a perfect group stage at the U20 World Cup yesterday with a 2-0 win over Slovakia, advancing to the knockout rounds, which begin on Tuesday.

That’s three wins from three, with six goals scored and zero conceded.

And while the first couple clean sheets were largely uneventful, Gaga Slonina certainly had to earn this one, with multiple excellent saves — perhaps none better than the stop on the long-range effort just before half-time to preserve a narrow 1-0 advantage.

WHAT A SAVE BY GAGA SLONINA FOR @USYNT U-20s pic.twitter.com/dHaNUy3RlA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2023

Advancing second from the USA’s group are Ecuador, who easily dismantled Fiji, 9-0. Among the goals was young Kendry Páez, who’s (unoffically-officially) all set to join Chelsea in a couple years, when he turns 18.

Páez in fact opened the scoring less than ten minutes into the contest — nice near-post finish after giving the keeper the eyes — in the process becoming the youngest ever play to score at a FIFA U20 World Cup! He’s 16 years and 22 days old. Wow.

Congrats!

At 16 years and 22 days, Kendry Páez becomes the youngest-ever scorer in a men’s U20 World Cup.



The Ecuadorian is set to join Chelsea in 2025 ✨ pic.twitter.com/FanTbxJwI8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 26, 2023

Here’s all the GOOOOOOOOOOOOOLs you can handle: