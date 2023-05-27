Reading WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL final day: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

In most occasions meeting Reading at the Madejski would be a figurative walk in the park for Chelsea Women. But today’s meeting certainly doesn’t slot into “most occasions” as a win against the Royals today will guarantee the Blues a fourth consecutive Women’s Super League title, and sixth overall.
And since today is the last game of the season, there was no reason for manager Emma Hayes to hold back. It’s full force against a Reading team that will certainly do everything to secure a win and maybe a WSL stay, in case things go awry for Leicester as the Foxes face Brighton away in their own relegation battle.
Reading starting eleven:
Moloney | Mukandi (c), Evans, Rose, Eikeland, Harries, Cooper, Hendrix, Moore, Mayi Kith, Vanhaevermaet
Substitutes from: Poulter, Wellings, Wade, Caldwell, Alexander, Perry, Primmer, Troelsgaard
Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):
Berger | Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson (c), Charles | Ingle, Cuthbert | James, Harder, Reiten | Kerr
Substitutes from: Musovic, Carter, Leupolz, Svitkova, Fleming, Kaneryd, Buchanan, Abdullina, Cankovic
Date / Time: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 14.30 BST; 9:30am EDT
Venue: Madejski Stadium, Reading, England
Referee: Rebecca Welch
On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Paramount+ (USA); The FA Player (int’l)
Let’s do this!
Loading comments...