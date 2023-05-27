 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reading WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL final day: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Let’s win this

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new
Reading v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

In most occasions meeting Reading at the Madejski would be a figurative walk in the park for Chelsea Women. But today’s meeting certainly doesn’t slot into “most occasions” as a win against the Royals today will guarantee the Blues a fourth consecutive Women’s Super League title, and sixth overall.

And since today is the last game of the season, there was no reason for manager Emma Hayes to hold back. It’s full force against a Reading team that will certainly do everything to secure a win and maybe a WSL stay, in case things go awry for Leicester as the Foxes face Brighton away in their own relegation battle.

Reading starting eleven:
Moloney | Mukandi (c), Evans, Rose, Eikeland, Harries, Cooper, Hendrix, Moore, Mayi Kith, Vanhaevermaet

Substitutes from: Poulter, Wellings, Wade, Caldwell, Alexander, Perry, Primmer, Troelsgaard

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):
Berger | Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson (c), Charles | Ingle, Cuthbert | James, Harder, Reiten | Kerr

Substitutes from: Musovic, Carter, Leupolz, Svitkova, Fleming, Kaneryd, Buchanan, Abdullina, Cankovic

Date / Time: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 14.30 BST; 9:30am EDT
Venue: Madejski Stadium, Reading, England
Referee: Rebecca Welch

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Paramount+ (USA); The FA Player (int’l)

Let’s do this!

