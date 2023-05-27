Reading WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL final day: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

In most occasions meeting Reading at the Madejski would be a figurative walk in the park for Chelsea Women. But today’s meeting certainly doesn’t slot into “most occasions” as a win against the Royals today will guarantee the Blues a fourth consecutive Women’s Super League title, and sixth overall.

And since today is the last game of the season, there was no reason for manager Emma Hayes to hold back. It’s full force against a Reading team that will certainly do everything to secure a win and maybe a WSL stay, in case things go awry for Leicester as the Foxes face Brighton away in their own relegation battle.

Reading starting eleven:

Moloney | Mukandi (c), Evans, Rose, Eikeland, Harries, Cooper, Hendrix, Moore, Mayi Kith, Vanhaevermaet

Substitutes from: Poulter, Wellings, Wade, Caldwell, Alexander, Perry, Primmer, Troelsgaard

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):

Berger | Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson (c), Charles | Ingle, Cuthbert | James, Harder, Reiten | Kerr

Substitutes from: Musovic, Carter, Leupolz, Svitkova, Fleming, Kaneryd, Buchanan, Abdullina, Cankovic

Date / Time: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 14.30 BST; 9:30am EDT

Venue: Madejski Stadium, Reading, England

Referee: Rebecca Welch

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Paramount+ (USA); The FA Player (int’l)

Let’s do this!