Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Lewis Hall continues to impress

1. LEWIS HALL (6.5)

There isn’t much to be happy about these days, but Lewis Hall’s emergence this season has been wonderful to see — at least two goals put on a platter in this one, both missed — with the 18-year-old hardly missing a step despite being thrown in at the deep end (and out of position, technically) at the senior level.

In fact, of his ten total appearances, four (4!) have come against Manchester City and six have now come against the current top-four. And another top-four team await on Sunday.

That said, a loan is probably still the best move for him next season, to try to ensure that his development continues on its stratospheric trajectory with consistent minutes at a challenging level.

2. JOÃO FÉLIX (6.3, sub)

Nice goal for JoJo, even if it was a bit of selfish play. But hey, if you are going to score, you can be as selfish as you want.

3. ENZO FERNÁNDEZ (6.2)

Enzo is another reason we can guardedly still be excited about the future. Despite the terribleness around him, he’s done quite alright and has seemingly settled in without any problems.

And he’s one of the few to still be showing some real fight, almost literally, as evidenced by his little dust-up with the United gang after Bruno Fernandes converted his penalty and started preening about.

vs. MANCHESTER UNITED (PL, A, L 1-4)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Hall (6.5), Félix (6.3, sub), Enzo (6.2)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Arrizabalaga (5.7), Chukwuemeka (5.6), Madueke (5.1)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Chalobah (4.8), Pulisic (4.7, sub), D.Fofana (4.5, sub), Gallagher (4.5), Azpilicueta (4.4), Loftus-Cheek (4.4, sub), Ziyech (4.0, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Mudryk (3.8), Havertz (3.6)

W.T.F-ONANA (1.0-2.9): Fofana (2.5)

OVERALL