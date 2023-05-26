Reece James suffers hamstring injury setback

Reece James had been apparently hoping to return for the final match of the season, this Sunday against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge despite essentially being ruled out for the season last month already with a hamstring problem

At the time, caretaker boss Frank Lampard confirmed that Reece was “probably” shut down for the season.

Still, Reece was targeting a return anyway — evidently not shut down, after all — but he has had to give that up after suffering a setback. It’s unclear right now just how big of a setback this may be, but he certainly won’t be featuring this weekend.

“I won’t be back for the last game of the season. It’s been tough for me. “I’m sorry this season hasn’t gone as we all wanted. Next season I’ll be back stronger than ever, and we’ll be back fighting for trophies! “Stay well and see you soon. Love you all.” -Reece James; source: Instagram

So that’s now the third hamstring injury and subsequent setback suffered by the 23-year-old in the last 18 months.

“He came out [to train] yesterday but went back in, because he had a little bit of awareness [of the injury]. We hope the scan will show there’s no real damage.” -Frank Lampard; source: Evening Standard

Time to make sure that a proper recovery is achieved this time around.