Bashir Humphreys on scoresheet as England beat Uruguay, 3-2 at U20 World Cup

England made it two wins from two at the U20 World Cup by beating Uruguay, 3-2 last night, and thus guaranteeing a place in the knockout rounds as well, with one group game still to go.

Harvey Vale once again captained the team while fellow Chelsea youngster Bashir Humphreys get the start as well — and got England started on the scoresheet with a very nicely taken headed goal from a corner halfway through the first half.

Spurs’ Alfie Devine made it 2-0 just before the half and while Uruguay would twice pull it back to just a one-goal deficit, England were able to hang on in spite of some less than stellar goalkeeping from Matt Cox. Maybe Teddy Sharman-Lowe can get a runout in the final group game, against Iraq.

Earlier in the week, the United States also made it two wins from two by easily dispatching Fiji, 3-0. Gaga Slonina kept another largely uncontested clean sheet.

And Brazil got back on track with a 6-0 domination of Dominican Republic. Andrey Santos played a little over an hour as Brazil poured it on in the second half. Brazil will probably need to beat Nigeria in their final group game however to advance, after the Super Eagles dispatched Cesare Casadei’s Italy, 2-0, to go top of Group D.