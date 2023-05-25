Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction

A game hilariously, shockingly, tragically reminiscent of Lampard’s first ever game in charge, a 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford in 2019 ... just with more jadedness and apathy and then embarrassment.

Chelsea’s ability to miss easy chances is bordering on modern art.

Manchester United were second best for much of the game, especially in the first half, but made enough of a multitude of odd-number counters and took advantage of our frequent defensive disarray to score the goals they needed to win easily.

We could have had five. They could have had ten.

Absolute clownshoes.

Félix with a late consolation goal, if that’s any consolation.

Carefree.

Back-four for Chelsea, a rarely-seen Chalobah-Fofana partnership. Hall starts again, as does, finally, Chukwuemeka.

Substitute appearances for Pulisic, Félix, Ziyech, RLC, and DD Fofana.

One last game left this season: Newcastle at home on Sunday, and then all this pain can finally stop and we can start hoping for better days ahead ... maybe

It can only get better, right?

Right?

RIGHT?!?

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: