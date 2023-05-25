Manchester United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

We’re 180 minutes from salvation. Here are 90 of them coming up.

Manchester United need a point to confirm a top-four finish. We need a point to ... this team overall. But that purpose probably won’t be found until next season at the earliest, so ... yeah.

Here we go.

Manchester United starting XI:

De Gea | Lindelof, B.Fernandes (c), Martial, Eriksen, Casemiro, R.Varane, Antony, Shaw, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka

Substitutes from: Butland, Dalot, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Garnacho, Rashford, Weghorst

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Arrizabalaga | Hall, Chalobah, W.Fofana, Azpilicueta (c) | Chukwuemeka, Enzo, Gallagher | Mudryk, Havertz, Madueke

Substitutes from: Mendy, Gilchrist, Koulibaly, Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Félix, Pulisic, Ziyech, D.Fofana

Date / Time: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Referee: Stuart Attwell (on pitch); Michael Salisbury (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); none?? (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar VIP (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!