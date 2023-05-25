The penultimate game of the season sees Chelsea take on Manchester United — yay. While both teams have failed to meet the usual expectations, United at least still have something to play for: a single point would seal them Champions League football. For us, things continue to look grim, with our recent injuries added to that as well.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

It’s back to the 3-4-3 formation for the WAGNH community as neither the 4-2-3-1 (29%) nor 4-3-3 (29%) can gain enough of an edge. Also not gaining an edge is Édouard Mendy (16%), who might as well already be looking for houses elsewhere as Kepa Arrizabalaga remains between the sticks convincingly.

With Benoît Badiashile ruled out until the start of next season, Trevoh Chalobah comes in to the back three and joins Thiago Silva and Wes Fofana. The fit-again Kalidou Koulibaly (44%) isn’t rushed back into action. Ruben Loftus-Cheek deputizes at wing-back ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta (28%); Lewis Hall keeps starting on the left.

Enzo Fernández is once again the first name on the team sheet for almost the enitre community, and that comes as no surprise. He teams up in the pivot with Conor Gallagher, who has become a regular in the lineup lately. The only other healthy central midfielder at Chelsea’s disposal right now is Denis Zakaria (16%).

A front three of Carney Chukwuemeka, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke actually looks kind of juicy and should pose a sizable threat on the counter (ed.note: Chukwuemeka as a false-nine?). Kai Havertz (39%) and Raheem Sterling (40%) rotate out of the side, with David D. Fofana (37%) and João Félix (35%) not far behind. The rest are way off.

3-4-3 (31%)

Arrizabalaga (84%) | Chalobah (78%), Silva (81%), Fofana (91%) | Hall (87%), Gallagher (63%), Enzo (95%), Loftus-Cheek (47%) | Mudryk (68%), Chukwuemeka (51%), Madueke (74%)