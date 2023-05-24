 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How should Chelsea line up against Manchester United in penultimate game of season?

Manchester United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Chelsea have two games left of the season and will be facing Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday in the first of those.

Not sure how or why this game got squeezed into the final week as such, in these circumstances, but there’s nothing on the line for us, so hard to complain too much. United meanwhile need a point to ensure a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League next season alongside Manchester City, Arsenal, and Newcastle United.

The season will end this Sunday, when we’ll be facing Newcastle back at the Bridge.

Our injury list remains sizeable and concerning — deep breath: Reece James, N’Golo Kanté, Mason Mount, Benoît Badiashile, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Mateo Kovačić, Marcus Bettinalli, Armando Broja — though Kalidou Koulibaly has recovered in time for this final stretch. He made a substitute appearance over the weekend.

Choose wisely.

(Live results)

