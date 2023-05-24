Chelsea are set to appoint a new CEO at some point in the near future, with Clearlake Capital-man Chris Jurasek reportedly coming in to shake and shape things up behind the scenes, especially on the commercial side of things.

But those reports, a couple weeks ago, failed to shed much light on what would happen to our current CEO “President of Business”, Tom Glick, who was appointed and given that ridiculous title just last summer (in fact, he was the first appointee of the Boehly-Eghbali regime).

Surprisingly to just about no one except maybe those people in charge of headlines, Glick isn’t set to play second fiddle, and is set to leave, as per the latest exclusive from The Times.

Meanwhile, according to The Guardian, Glick’s departure is an “unrelated development” to the outside investigation that looked into and recently delivered their findings about Glick’s handling of the Katrina Kim case last September — which resulted in the almost immediate firing of Damian Willoughby, his first hire, though only after initially dismissing Kim’s complaints.

In any case, the change at the top of our “Business” probably has more to do with the club’s finances and partnerships anyway, such as not having any major shirt sponsors (front or sleeve) in place for next season yet.