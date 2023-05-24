England call up Conor Gallagher as Raheem Sterling takes a break

England have a couple Euro 2024 qualifiers coming up in a few weeks, but thanks to various injuries, Chelsea will only be represented by Conor Gallagher in the squad.

Regulars Mason Mount, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell are all injured and Raheem Sterling has apparently took himself out of consideration for the time being to ensure that he can return to top physical condition as well.

England boss confirmed that Sterling’s absence is expected to be just temporary.

“I spoke with him a week or so ago, a general catch-up. He’s not happy physically with his condition, he’s been carrying a hamstring problem. “He really wasn’t in consideration. We didn’t get to the point of whether he should be in or out. He doesn’t think he’s operating at the level he needs so that was the conversation I had with him.” -Gareth Southgate; source: ESPN

Former Chelsea boys Marc Guéhi and Declan Rice are in the squad, while youngster Eberechi Eze is in line for his first senior cap.

GOALKEEPERS: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone DEFENDERS: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker MIDFIELDERS: Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice FORWARDS: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Callum Wilson