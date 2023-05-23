Chelsea confirm Benoît Badiashile out for ‘extended period’ with injury

Benoît Badiashile will be out for an “extended period” with his hamstring injury, as confirmed by the Chelsea official website today.

Presumably, this is the same injury that kept him out over the weekend, just identified now as a “hamstring” rather than a “groin”, which is what Frank Lampard had said. Either way, the 22-year-old will not play part in our final two games and now faces a race against time to be fit for next season.

If there is a silver lining, it’s that the injury happened now rather than in the middle of the season and that it sounds like he will get to avoid surgery, which should cut down on the recovery time. Reports were expecting up to a 4-month rehab in case of surgery, but he should be back much earlier than that now. More severe hamstring injuries that don’t require surgery generally have an 8-10 week recovery timeframe, so Badiashile could be back by the end of July, right as our preseason tour of the US finishes. The new season starts August 12.

Get well soon, BB!