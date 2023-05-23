Harvey Vale sets up winning goal for England in their first match at U20 World Cup

Another day, another Chelsea youngster making an impact at the U20 World Cup, and captaining their nation to victory.

England began their campaign last night with a 1-0 win over Tunisia. Tottenham Hotspur loanee Dane Scarlett scored the game’s only goal, finishing off an excellent cross from Harvey Vale, who also captained the side. (Vale joins the USA’s Gaga Slonina, Italy’s Cesare Casadei, and Brazil’s Andrey Santos in wearing the armband for his country!)

England were the better side overall, but hit the post late on instead of making the scoreline more reflective of the flow of the game. Chelsea loanee Bashir Humphreys started in defense and helped ensure the clean sheet.

Goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe was an unused substitute, while from Chelsea youngster Xavier Simons played the final 15 minutes, replaying Humphreys. England named only seven substitutes (of the ten allowed), so there should be room on the team for Carney Chukwuemeka, provided they reach the knockout rounds.