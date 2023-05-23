Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Is it over yet?

1. LEWIS HALL (6.1)

Frank Lampard claimed that our second half performance was better than our first, which probably isn’t saying too much. But Lewis Hall continues to prove that he’s more than ready to feature regularly at this level, be that at his natural midfield position or as a left back.

2. CONOR GALLAGHER (5.7)

If there is one player who’s truly taken to heart Lampard’s words about impressing the incoming manager, it’s Gallagher. All-action, all the time! Just needs a bit more quality, a bit more confidence in those crucial moments.

3. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (5.6)

I was visiting my parents this weekend and was asked whether Kepa is still a problem for Chelsea. I said yes ... but far, far, far from the biggest problem.

vs. MANCHESTER CITY (PL, A, L 0-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Hall (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Gallagher (5.7), Arrizabalaga (5.6), Madueke (5.5, sub), Loftus-Cheek (5.5), Silva (5.5), Enzo (5.5), Chalobah (5.4), Chukwuemeka (5.3, sub), Sterling (5.2)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Mudryk (4.9, sub), Koulibaly (4.8, sub), Pulisic (4.7, sub), W.Fofana (4.6), Azpilicueta (4.4), Havertz (4.3)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL