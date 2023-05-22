As if this season couldn’t possibly get any worse, we now have news that its impact will be felt at the start of next season as well.

Benoît Badiashile, who picked up a groin injury last week in training, “will miss the start” of our next campaign as well as the injury is expected to require surgery and thus to keep him out for up to four months, according to reports from The Guardian and the Evening Standard.

So yeah, not great!

Badiashile has quickly proven an astute signing despite being one of our less heralded January arrivals, and while there is plenty of cover at his position, he’s surely set to be an important part of (expected) new manager Mauricio Pochettino’s time in charge. So hopefully the 22-year-old center back will recovery quickly. While surgery may be a drastic move, it should hopefully result in a full and lasting recovery.