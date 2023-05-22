Cesare Casadei stars as Italy beat Brazil, 3-2 at U20 World Cup

The U20 World Cup is now under way, and among those Chelsea youngsters who got to go, we already have had a couple impressive performances.

First up, Gaga Slonina kept a fairly non-eventful clean sheet on Saturday as the USA won it late against Ecuador, 1-0.

Then yesterday, it was Cesare Casadei’s turn for Italy, with the youngster taking the armband and then taking charge, setting up Italy’s first goal, scoring Italy’s second goal, and then converting a penalty for Italy’s third goal — which turned out to be needed and proved to be the winning goal as Brazil battled back late with a couple goals but couldn’t quite complete the comeback, ending up on the losing end, 3-2.

Andrey Santos started and played the full-90 for Brazil, also taking the armband. In fact, all three, Slonina, Casadei, and Santos captained their teams, which is always a nice bonus to see.