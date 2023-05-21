From the get-go Chelsea Women looked determined to avenge that hurtful League Cup final loss back in March this year. The Blues were intense and rarely left room for Arsenal to build up attacks, which was a good containment plan since the Gunners were consistently dangerous whenever they reached our defensive third.

Sam Kerr had a goal deemed offside, much to our chagrin. But soon after that, Ève Périsset and Guro Reiten would combine to correct the record.

Now behind in the scoreline, Arsenal tried to push forward. They had good advances, but nothing that goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger could not stop.

Once Chelsea regained their footing into the match, there was no stopping the Blues in their search for a second goal. Sam Kerr tried many times to get one, but ended up assisting Magda Eriksson’s last Kingsmeadow goal as a Chelsea player.

Arsenal returned from half-time with the intent of making our lives much harder. They almost did with loads of help from the referee who not only signed all fouls in favour of Arsenal, but also gave them a penalty.

The penalty however was missed by Katie McCabe, and that was pretty much the end for Arsenal in trying to rain on our parade.

Carefree!