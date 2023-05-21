From the get-go Chelsea Women looked determined to avenge that hurtful League Cup final loss back in March this year. The Blues were intense and rarely left room for Arsenal to build up attacks, which was a good containment plan since the Gunners were consistently dangerous whenever they reached our defensive third.
Sam Kerr had a goal deemed offside, much to our chagrin. But soon after that, Ève Périsset and Guro Reiten would combine to correct the record.
GUROOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/j3kUBvf6Xo— CfcwComps (@CompsCfcw) May 21, 2023
Now behind in the scoreline, Arsenal tried to push forward. They had good advances, but nothing that goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger could not stop.
Once Chelsea regained their footing into the match, there was no stopping the Blues in their search for a second goal. Sam Kerr tried many times to get one, but ended up assisting Magda Eriksson’s last Kingsmeadow goal as a Chelsea player.
MAGDA ERIKSSON pic.twitter.com/PcW2p5uuXR— CfcwComps (@CompsCfcw) May 21, 2023
Arsenal returned from half-time with the intent of making our lives much harder. They almost did with loads of help from the referee who not only signed all fouls in favour of Arsenal, but also gave them a penalty.
The penalty however was missed by Katie McCabe, and that was pretty much the end for Arsenal in trying to rain on our parade.
Carefree!
- Full strength at the start, no stops until the very end.
- Subs are Jess Carter for Lauren James, Jessie Fleming for Pernille Harder, and Kadeisha Buchanan for Ève Périsset.
- Guro Reiten, player of the season?
- Could not help but feel my eyes tear up with Magda scoring in her last Chelsea match at Kingsmeadow.
- Not a good showing from Chelsea in the second half. A little bit of pressing and hard fouling, and this team almost falls apart.
- Speaking of fouling, yet another bout of absolutely horrendous refereeing. Thank the heavens that when Katie McCabe decided to shoot her penalty so much to her right side, she ended up missing the goal altogether!
- Next up: Reading away in the final match of the season.
- KTBFFH!
