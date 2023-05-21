Manchester City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions yesterday without having to play thanks to Arsenal’s incompetence. Chelsea meanwhile are counting the days to end the season and start the second part of their squad rebuild in which they sell a bunch of players for as much money you can get on a fire sale.

Dead rubber, much?

Either way, full strength is the order for us today. The Blues will hopefully have a chance to ruin Pep and co.’s party, especially if City have been too festive in their early celebrations.

Manchester City starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):

Ortega | Walker (c), Lewis, Laporte, Akanji | Phillips, Gómez | Mahrez, Palmer, Foden | Álvarez

Substitutes from: Ederson, Dias, Stones, Gündogan, Haaland, Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva

Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2?):

Kepa | W. Fofana, Thiago Silva, Chalobah | Azpilicueta (c), Loftus-Cheek, Enzo, Gallagher, Hall | Sterling, Havertz

Substitutes from: Mendy, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Mudryk, Pulisic, Ziyech, D. Fofana, Félix

Date / Time: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 16.00 BST; 11am EDT; 8:30pm IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Referee: Michael Oliver (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

