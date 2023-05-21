There is little reason not to be confident about Chelsea Women’s chances in this match, and consequently in successfully defending the Women’s Super League title at the end of this season. The Blues’ squad are getting healthy at the right time, and this has certainly been a factor in our recent domestic success which gave us yet another FA Cup title and a return to the league’s top place.

This surely do not mean we should take Arsenal for granted, even if Manchester City do us a favour by making Manchester United’s life tough. Hence manager Emma Hayes opting to go with their best players today, showing why she rotated her squad last week in our 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):

Berger | Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson (c), Charles | Ingle, Cuthbert | James, Harder, Reiten | Kerr

Substitutes from: Musovic, Carter, Leupolz, Fleming, Kaneryd, Buchanan, Abdullina, Cankovic

Arsenal starting eleven:

Zinsberger | Maritz, Beattie, Rafaelle, Wubben-Moy, McCabe (c), Kuhl, Maanum, Pelova, Foord, Blackstenius

Substitutes from: D’Angelo, Marckese, Catley, Goldie, Gio, Hurtig, Taylor, Doe, Godfrey

Date / Time: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 12.30 GMT; 7:30am EDT; 5pm IST

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames, UK

Referee: Abi Byrne

On TV: BBC Two (UK); none (US); none (India); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); Paramount+ (U.S.); The FA Player (everywhere else)

Let’s do this!