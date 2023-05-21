We can only hope that Manchester City will have partied all night and thus will be just going through the motions.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The options have become limited once again as injuries have again piled up, which has also made some of the choices fairly obvious.

Thiago Silva, Enzo Fernández, and Wesley Fofana are all near unanimous choices with 95%+ of the votes, and Trevoh Chalobah and Lewis Hall aren’t far behind in the high 80s.

In-form Noni Madueke and all-action Conor Gallagher collect a two-thirds majority, while Raheem Sterling and Misha Mudryk come in at the 60 per cent mark.

That leaves one spot, for which it was a neck-to-neck battle between Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The former fits better into the narrowly preferred and thusly strikerless 3-4-3 formation (31% vs. 30% for the 4-3-3 and 23% for the 4-2-3-1).

Meanwhile, in goal, it’s Kepa with an overwhelming majority following Édouard Mendy’s spot start and subsequent howler last weekend.

Joining Mendy (18%) on the bench are Dave (34%), Chucky (36%), and JoJo (36%). Others receiving votes include Denis the Menace (25%), Tenacious Double-D.Fofana (24%), Captain America (11%), Hakim Ziyech (4%), P.E-A (2%), Omari Hutchinson (2%), and some kid named “Bobby” (1 write-in vote).

3-4-3 (31%)

Arrizabalaga (82%) | Chalobah (89%), Silva (96%), W.Fofana (97%) | Hall (86%), Gallagher (70%), Enzo (98%), Loftus-Cheek (49%) | Mudryk (60%), Sterling (60%), Madueke (71%)