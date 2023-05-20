Manchester City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

The final week of Chelsea’s season begins with a trip to the Etihad in Manchester, where we can confirm the local side’s latest Premier League by losing.

But of course we will want to win. Or at least play better. Small goals.

We have suffered yet another injury, which will make that aim even harder as Benoît Badiashile will likely miss the rest of the season with a groin injury. He joins N’Golo Kanté, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovačić, Marcus Bettinelli, and Armando Broja in that regard. Kalidou Koulibaly and Mason Mount are back in light training, but are unlikely to feature just yet.

So that’s 10 players out through injury as the list grows to double digits once again. Sigh.

We do have a large squad at the moment (and the likes of Lewis Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka have been held out or back from the U20 World Cup — Gaga Slonina was not), so we can absorb these absences and probably without affecting our results. It’s not like we have been winning anyway...

Choose wisely.

