Benoît Badiashile joins Chelsea’s list of injured

Chelsea have another game this weekend, the first of three remaining, all in an eight-day span because scheduling is hard, and it’s the one against an all-conquering Manchester City side, who just schooled the team that schooled us in the Champions League.

Of course, football can be unpredictable, so just because City dominated Real Madrid who dominated us, it’s not necessarily written in stone that they will dominate us in turn as well. I mean it’s probably written in something quite permanent still...

In any case, our chances of causing a surprise took a blow with the most recent injury news, as Frank Lampard confirmed that Benoît Badiashile will not be available this weekend — and probably the rest of the one week that’s left in the season.

“We’re pretty much similar [injury-wise] to where we have been recently in terms of Mason, Reece, Chilly, N’Golo, Marc Cucurella not fit. “Kouli has been training this week, but probably not really ready for a game like this. He’s ahead of schedule to be fair. “Benoît has injured himself in training two days ago, his groin and will miss the game. We’re assessing that now as we speak.” -Frank Lampard; source: Football.London

Hopefully we’re getting all our injury troubles out of the way now for the next several seasons.