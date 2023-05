Where were you when we were shit?

Right here.

Right in this very moment.

Right in this very season.

A season that seems to be never-ending. Five more games, 450 minutes of this pain to go.

At least we scored a goal? Congrats to Noni for his first in Chelsea blue. Here’s to many more and a better future for us all.

Carefree.

KTBFFH.

#Chelsea have lost 6 consecutive games for the first time since 1993. — Chad ⭐⭐ (@ChelseaChadder) May 2, 2023

PLAYER RATINGS: