Arsenal vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Despite being well out of it, to say the least, Chelsea still have a chance to have a defining effect on this year’s title. A win against Arsenal could effectively rule them out of contention (though we also play Manchester City in a couple weeks).

In years past, I would have had great confidence in Chelsea playing spoilers. This time around, I’m just hoping we don’t get embarrassed. Again.

Here we go.

Arsenal starting lineup (4-3-3):

Ramsdale | Zinchenko, Gabriel, Kiwior, White | Ødegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka | Trossard, Jesus, Saka

Substitutes from: Turner, Holding, Tierney, Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Arrizabalaga | Chilwell, Silva, W.Fofana, Azpilicueta (c) | Kovačić, Enzo, Kanté | Sterling, Aubameyang, Madueke

Substitutes from: Mendy, Badiashile, Chalobah, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Ziyech, Havertz, Félix

Date / Time: Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, North London

Referee: Robert Jones (on pitch); Andre Marriners (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA)

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

