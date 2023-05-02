Havertz: ‘Everything that can go wrong went wrong for us this year’

As Chelsea’s season winds down to its sweet, sweet release of a conclusion, where we then can bid it to goodbye, bury it in the ground, and never talk about it again, we are left to reflect on what may have gone right and what may have gone wrong.

And, well, little has gone right, and a lot has gone wrong. Just about everything in fact. On the pitch or off the pitch; planned or unplanned; predictable or unpredictable. If it had Chelsea involved, there was a great chance of it taking a turn for the worse.

It might be tempting to blame a singular entity for all of that, be that the ownership, the players, any one of the several coaches, but any useful analysis has to dive deeper than that — especially if we are to learn from our operational mistakes, behind the scenes just as under the bright lights.

“Everything that can go wrong went wrong for us this year. The season actually started relatively quietly. We had a change of ownership, which was a big change for the whole club. And then Thomas Tuchel was fired, which of course always makes a difference in a team like this when you’ve been successful with a coach and then gets fired out of nowhere.” “[A] good phase [followed under Graham Potter but after the World Cup] “we didn’t play very well and lost a lot of points”. [There were] a lot of new players over the winter who first have to feel comfortable in order to be able to call up their quality [and] now we have our backs to the wall and not very well in the table.” -Kai Havertz; source: kicker via Google Translate

We’re not here to analyze right now however.

We’re just here to grind through the remaining minutes of this forsaken season, and then hopefully start fresh next season — a new coach, new ideas, new belief, a blank slate.