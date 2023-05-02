Chelsea have rarely been in such a bad position as we are now, but while a result against the former league leaders seems unlikely, we should at least give chances to those who haven’t let the team down recently.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community go with the 3-4-3, the only formation that gives at least some structure; the 4-2-3-1 (26%) comes in second. Kepa Arrizabalaga remains our man between the sticks and will presumably remain ahead of Édouard Mendy (29%) for the rest of the season.

The community have been clamoring for Benoît Badiashile’s return to the starting eleven for weeks and he deserves his chance. He joins Thiago Silva and Wes Fofana in the back three, with Trevoh Chalobah (26%) rotating out. Reece James (20%) and Marc Cucurella (4%) are both injured, meaning that César Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell remain the starters.

Enzo Fernández and N’Golo Kanté are once again preferred in the middle of the park, and that by a country mile. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (24%) would be the next in line as Mateo Kovačić (19%) and Conor Gallagher (19%) both get nowhere near a starting spot.

None of the attackers receive more than 50% of the votes other than Mykhailo Mudryk. João Félix and Noni Madueke also end up starting, the latter beating out Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (39%) by a hair. David D. Fofana (32%) only just misses out. Raheem Sterling (27%) and Christian Pulisic (27%) provide options from the bench if we’ve lost all hope.

3-4-3 (41%)

Arrizabalaga (65%) | Badiashile (83%), Silva (79%), Fofana (88%) | Chilwell (93%), Kanté (90%), Enzo (94%), Azpilicueta (28%) | Mudryk (79%), Félix (46%), Madueke (39%)