Callum Hudson-Odoi looked to have made the smart decision by going on loan to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, but his season personally has turned out to be little better than Chelsea’s as a whole.

Things began well enough for the 22-year-old winger, but since the World Cup, he’s made just six appearances for a grand total of 127 minutes and he’s failed to feature in 17 of their last 18 games — including in last night’s 0-0 draw against AS Roma, which confirmed the Serie A side’s place in next month’s Europa League final as José Mourinho’s side made their 1-0 win from the first leg hold up.

While Hudson-Odoi has had to deal with a couple injuries, he’s not quite made the impact expected of him even when healthy, as Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes explained a couple months ago.

“He has to show consistency, go into dangerous areas and become a goal threat himself. He has to show a lot more presence. He can do a lot more there. He has the technical qualities for it.” -Simon Rolfes; source: kicker via Goal

Callum played just once, for all of seven minutes since then.

So yeah, not great.

And with just a year left on his contract at Chelsea, he’s probably very much among those on the chopping block.

In slightly happier news, ex-Chelsea men Tammy Abraham, Nemanja Matić, and José Mourinho are thus into the final of the Europa League, where they will face Sevilla on May 31.

Congrats to them!