West Ham FCW 0-4 Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction

WINNER WINNER BACK TO THE TOP OF THE LEAGUE DINNER

By Fellipe Miranda
West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Last time Chelsea Women met West Ham, the Blues demolished the Hammers with a 7-0 scoreline to advance to the League Cup final. But today’s match, following a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Manchester United to lift the Women’s FA Cup, would not be as easy of a match.

Much of that was due to Chelsea’s own misgivings. Manager Emma Hayes decided to rotate her squad from the weekend’s starting eleven, and her team were not as coordinated as a result. Even then the Blues were still putting their foot forward to get an opener, which would come by thanks to Niamh Charles on the 100th game for the club.

The goal did not mean the Blues would take their foot off the gas pedal as they kept trying to build a bigger advantage. However their shots were far from precise, and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold was not put to work as much as she would in a “normal” day for Chelsea.

Things started out quite well for Chelsea in the second half. Sophie Ingle almost scored with a long-range shot from the edge of the box. In the ensuing play, she assisted Pernille Harder for yet another goal from the Danish attacker this end of season.

Ingle herself would also get in the scoresheet, with a headed shot from a keeper rebound.

There was still space for a fourth goal via Erin Cuthbert, who had already tried from range before converting her chance during additional time.

Carefree!

  • Zecira Musovic returns to goal, with Kadeisha Buchanan starting at centre-back, and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd in the initial eleven as well.
  • Subs are Lauren James for Jelena Cankovic, Guro Reiten for Pernille Harder, Erin Cuthbert for Jessie Fleming, Alsu Abdullina for Niamh Charles, and Katerina Svitkova for Sam Kerr.
  • 100th Chelsea game for Niamh Charles today...
  • ...and a goal to top it all off!
  • If Pernille Harder is really leaving the club, the shoes her substitute will need to fill grow each and every game.
  • Back in first place in the league, and two points in front of United with two matches left in the schedule. Let’s keep this up!
  • Next up: Arsenal at home in the Women’s Super League.
  • KTBFFH!

