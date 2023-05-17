Last time Chelsea Women met West Ham, the Blues demolished the Hammers with a 7-0 scoreline to advance to the League Cup final. But today’s match, following a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Manchester United to lift the Women’s FA Cup, would not be as easy of a match.
Much of that was due to Chelsea’s own misgivings. Manager Emma Hayes decided to rotate her squad from the weekend’s starting eleven, and her team were not as coordinated as a result. Even then the Blues were still putting their foot forward to get an opener, which would come by thanks to Niamh Charles on the 100th game for the club.
1-0 Niamh Charles! pic.twitter.com/46W3icX5jQ— CfcwComps (@CompsCfcw) May 17, 2023
The goal did not mean the Blues would take their foot off the gas pedal as they kept trying to build a bigger advantage. However their shots were far from precise, and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold was not put to work as much as she would in a “normal” day for Chelsea.
Things started out quite well for Chelsea in the second half. Sophie Ingle almost scored with a long-range shot from the edge of the box. In the ensuing play, she assisted Pernille Harder for yet another goal from the Danish attacker this end of season.
Pernilleeee 2-0!pic.twitter.com/hkWYE6H22S— CfcwComps (@CompsCfcw) May 17, 2023
Ingle herself would also get in the scoresheet, with a headed shot from a keeper rebound.
Sophie Ingle makes it 3! pic.twitter.com/GY05ICex08— CfcwComps (@CompsCfcw) May 17, 2023
There was still space for a fourth goal via Erin Cuthbert, who had already tried from range before converting her chance during additional time.
JRK assists Erin Cuthbert what a goal! pic.twitter.com/wa0nN08wBz— CfcwComps (@CompsCfcw) May 17, 2023
Carefree!
- Zecira Musovic returns to goal, with Kadeisha Buchanan starting at centre-back, and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd in the initial eleven as well.
- Subs are Lauren James for Jelena Cankovic, Guro Reiten for Pernille Harder, Erin Cuthbert for Jessie Fleming, Alsu Abdullina for Niamh Charles, and Katerina Svitkova for Sam Kerr.
- 100th Chelsea game for Niamh Charles today...
- ...and a goal to top it all off!
- If Pernille Harder is really leaving the club, the shoes her substitute will need to fill grow each and every game.
- Back in first place in the league, and two points in front of United with two matches left in the schedule. Let’s keep this up!
- Next up: Arsenal at home in the Women’s Super League.
- KTBFFH!
