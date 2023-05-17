Fresh off their Women’s FA Cup trophy win against Manchester United at Wembley last weekend, Chelsea now refocus on their second ongoing title defence this season in the Women’s Super League, facing West Ham away.

A victory today would catapult the Blues back to the top of the league, edging out the Red Devils with a two-point advantage before they host Arsenal at Kingsmeadow next Sunday. However, given Chelsea’s efforts last Sunday and the upcoming match, combined with the Hammers’ current form of seven losses and two draws in nine games, manager Emma Hayes has chosen not to go all out against them in starting lineup terms.

West Ham starting eleven:

Arnold | Smith, Shimizu, Tysiak, Evans, Brynjarsdottir (c), Longhurst, Parker, Fisk, Cissoko, Asseyi

Substitutes from: Hillyerd, Snerle, Atkinson, Thestrup, Denton, Hayashi, Cooke, Houssein, Ademiluyi

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):

Musovic | Carter, Buchanan, Eriksson (c), Charles | Ingle, Fleming | Kaneryd, Cankovic, Harder | Kerr

Substitutes from: Berger, Leupolz, James, Reiten, Svitkova, Périsset, Mjelde, Cuthbert, Abdullina

Date / Time: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 20.15 BST; 3:15pm EDT; 12:45am IST (next day)

Venue: Victoria Road, Dagenham, UK

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); none (USA); none (India); W-Sport (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky GO (UK); Paramount+ (USA); none (India); none (NGA); The FA Player (everywhere else, unless listed here)

Let’s do this!