Mason Mount returns to light training

Three weeks after undergoing “minor” surgery to correct a longer-term “pelvic injury” that had not responded to more conservative treatments, Mason Mount was back on the grass for some light training yesterday, as confirmed by the official Chelsea website. (It was a day off for everyone else.)

Mount’s recovery was pegged at around four weeks, putting any participation in matches the rest of this season in doubt, but with a couple weeks still left, there’s a chance he could feature in some of the three games we have left yet.

We finish the season at home against Newcastle United on Sunday after next, and with Mount’s future remaining in limbo (and seemingly trending towards an exit), it would be nice if he could indeed pull on that Blue shirt at least one more time.

And then maybe sign that contract at midfield with a giant pen or something, before addressing the crowd Wolf of Wall Street-style.