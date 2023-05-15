Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest, Player Ratings: So that’s what Raheem can do!

1. RAHEEM STERLING (7.5)

There are many players who seem to have checked out a long time ago (how’s your life, Mateo?) and Sterling appeared to be among those judging by his recent (non-)performances. But in this one, he came alive with a couple very nice goals, finally justifying Lampard’s continuing insistence on picking him, seemingly based on little more than past performance ... of the not so recent past.

Raheem recently talked about how this season has become a (unique) learning opportunity, which is pretty much the only useful way to look at all this — he’s certainly not used to losing either, personally or collectively — so hopefully he’s learned what he needs to for next season and beyond.

Sterling has been poor all season but deserves credit for today. Class second goal. Need more consistency from him.



2. TREVOH CHALOBAH (6.8)

Not a right back per se, but certainly can do a good job there as well. Chalobah getting opportunities makes me happy. This is now back-to-back 30-appearance seasons for the 23-year-old Academy graduate.

3. NONI MADUEKE (6.1)

The one player who’s maximized the potential benefit his Chelsea career could gain from these last few weeks.

vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST (PL, A, D 2-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Sterling (7.5)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Chalobah (6.8), Madueke (6.1), Loftus-Cheek (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Enzo (5.9), Silva (5.8), Gallagher (5.6), Badiashile (5.5), Hall (5.4), Félix (5.1), Ziyech (5.0, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Havertz (4.8, sub), Kovačić (4.1)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Mendy (3.2)

OVERALL