N’Golo Kanté is injured again

N’Golo Kanté’s latest comeback attempt lasted seven games and a little over a month, before picking up yet another injury, which means that we’ve most likely seen the last of him for this season. And unless he signs a new contract, as if this season hasn’t been depressing enough already, the last we’ve seen him in a Chelsea shirt.

Caretaker boss Frank Lampard confirmed the news before our 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, the 38th game (of 47 total) we’ve played without our talismanic midfielder, who missed seven months while dealing with a hamstring problem — and who’s missed an increasingly higher percentage of our games over the past few seasons.

“We lost N’Golo in training yesterday. He felt something in his groin. So that’s probably a couple of weeks and we know what that means pretty much. We just have to keep going.” -Frank Lampard; source: Chelsea TV via Football.London

So yeah. Two weeks left of the season. Will we see N’Golo next season?