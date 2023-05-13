Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Post-match reaction; ratings

No win for us today.
Good football to show in the first half, neither.
With 85% possession in the first half, Chelsea conceded a goal thanks to both centre-backs and the goalkeeper clashing in an attempt to defend a single man in the box.
The second half offered a glimmer of hope with Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Trevoh Chalobah working hard to salvage what remains of this Chelsea season/iteration. Their best efforts were still not enough to get us a second consecutive win ever since Frank Lampard returned to the club.
- Édouard Mendy back between the posts, with Lewis Hall earning a start as left-back.
- Subs are Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz for João Félix, and Hakim Ziyech for Noni Madueke.
- While Mendy is mostly at fault for Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal, why was a out-of-rhythm goalkeeper called into starting in the first place?
- Very positive game from Noni Madueke. Better coaching and dressing room atmosphere should do wonders for the guy.
- Speaking of Madueke, unless for injury reasons, why take out the guy for someone who will most likely be out of the club first thing next summer?
- If João Félix wants Champions League next season, he better start trying to find the goal with his shots instead of opposition players down on the ground.
- Sterling might no longer be that brilliant player from his Liverpool and Manchester City years. But give him enough time, and a better setup, and he will consistently find himself in the right places to score a bunch of goals — as he has shown in our two last matches.
- Next up: Manchester City away in the Premier League. Oh, man...
- KTBFFH!
Loading comments...