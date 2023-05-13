Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Post-match reaction; ratings

No win for us today.

Good football to show in the first half, neither.

With 85% possession in the first half, Chelsea conceded a goal thanks to both centre-backs and the goalkeeper clashing in an attempt to defend a single man in the box.

The second half offered a glimmer of hope with Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Trevoh Chalobah working hard to salvage what remains of this Chelsea season/iteration. Their best efforts were still not enough to get us a second consecutive win ever since Frank Lampard returned to the club.

Édouard Mendy back between the posts, with Lewis Hall earning a start as left-back.

Subs are Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz for João Félix, and Hakim Ziyech for Noni Madueke.

While Mendy is mostly at fault for Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal, why was a out-of-rhythm goalkeeper called into starting in the first place?

Very positive game from Noni Madueke. Better coaching and dressing room atmosphere should do wonders for the guy.

Speaking of Madueke, unless for injury reasons, why take out the guy for someone who will most likely be out of the club first thing next summer?

If João Félix wants Champions League next season, he better start trying to find the goal with his shots instead of opposition players down on the ground.

Sterling might no longer be that brilliant player from his Liverpool and Manchester City years. But give him enough time, and a better setup, and he will consistently find himself in the right places to score a bunch of goals — as he has shown in our two last matches.

Next up: Manchester City away in the Premier League. Oh, man...

KTBFFH!

PLAYER RATINGS: