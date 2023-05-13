Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Both Chelsea and Nottingham Forest are coming off rare wins in their recent matches. However, their situations are still very much divergent. The Blues dominated Bournemouth in a 3-1 victory away from the Bridge, while the Reds eked out a win in a nail-biting 4-3 battle against Southampton at home.

The contrasts don’t end there. Chelsea are now safe from relegation, whereas Forest are not. This is why manager Frank Lampard decided to rotate a bit with his starting eleven choices, giving chances to Edouard Mendy and young prospect Lewis Hall.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):

Mendy | Hall, Badiashile, Thiago Silva (c), Chalobah | Gallagher, Enzo, Kovacic | Sterling, Félix, Madueke

Substitutes from: Kepa, Azpilicueta, W. Fofana, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Pulisic, Ziyech, D. Fofana, Havertz

Nottingham Forest starting lineup (5-3-2?):

Navas | Lodi, Niakhaté, Worral (c), Felipe, Aurier | Danilo, Mangala, Yates | Gibbs-White, Awoniyi

Substitutes from: Hennessey, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Kouyaté, Freuler, Boly, Ayew

Date / Time: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Paul Tierney (on pitch); Stuart Attwell (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports; Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!