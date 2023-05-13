 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By Fellipe Miranda
Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Both Chelsea and Nottingham Forest are coming off rare wins in their recent matches. However, their situations are still very much divergent. The Blues dominated Bournemouth in a 3-1 victory away from the Bridge, while the Reds eked out a win in a nail-biting 4-3 battle against Southampton at home.

The contrasts don’t end there. Chelsea are now safe from relegation, whereas Forest are not. This is why manager Frank Lampard decided to rotate a bit with his starting eleven choices, giving chances to Edouard Mendy and young prospect Lewis Hall.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):
Mendy | Hall, Badiashile, Thiago Silva (c), Chalobah | Gallagher, Enzo, Kovacic | Sterling, Félix, Madueke

Substitutes from: Kepa, Azpilicueta, W. Fofana, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Pulisic, Ziyech, D. Fofana, Havertz

Nottingham Forest starting lineup (5-3-2?):
Navas | Lodi, Niakhaté, Worral (c), Felipe, Aurier | Danilo, Mangala, Yates | Gibbs-White, Awoniyi

Substitutes from: Hennessey, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Kouyaté, Freuler, Boly, Ayew

Date / Time: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Paul Tierney (on pitch); Stuart Attwell (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports; Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

