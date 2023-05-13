Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Chelsea have avoided relegation and confirmed Premier League safety for the 35th straight season last weekend, so as we enter the final two weeks of this atrocious campaign, we can enjoy the last four games without any pressure of any kind.

Sure, it would be nicer if the season weren’t an absolute disaster, but it’s practically all over now. No more pain.

Here comes the sun.

Date / Time: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Paul Tierney (on pitch); Stuart Attwell (VAR)

Forecast: Sunny and warm and a light gentle breeze to melt your worries away

On TV: none (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports; Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Chelsea team news: Ben Chilwell is the latest repeat customer in the injury room, joining Mason Mount, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Armando Broja, and Marcus Bettinelli. Kalidou Koulibaly has returned to light training, but like the rest of the lot, it’s quite unlikely that he’ll feature again this season. Wesley Fofana’s absence last weekend did turn out to be largely precautionary, and he should be available today.

Given the injuries and the lack of anything tangible left to fight for, there’s some hope that we might see some Academy youngsters in these last few games. Lewis Hall should be set to deputize at left back given the absences of Chilwell and Cucurella, while the likes of Omari Hutchinson and Charlie Webster haven’t been seen in some time.

Nottingham Forest team news: With three games to go, Forest are three points clear of the drop, but they’ll probably have to pick up a point or two between now and the end to survive, especially as their goal difference is second worst in the league.

They’ve been in decent form of late, collecting six points from their last three games — after an eleven-match winless run — including a huge 4-3 win over Southampton last weekend. They do have ten goals in their last four games, and have now scored as many on the season as Chelsea (34), as if we needed another shocking indictment of our attacking “prowess”.

Previously: Chelsea managed just a draw back on New Year’s Day at The City Ground in what was our first league match against Forest since 1999. Raheem Sterling scored our only goal.