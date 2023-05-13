Chelsea actually won a game and it’d be swell if the winning continued against Nottingham Forest — even if relegation has been officially avoided now. A couple injury setbacks aren’t the best of news but good individual performances should hopefully keep the momentum going.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The biggest surprise comes right at the start as the WAGNH community move away from the usual 3-4-3 (28%) to Lampard’s favoured 4-3-3 formation. The 4-2-3-1 (29%) is also not too far off. Kepa Arrizabalaga, however, retains his spot in goal ahead of Édouard Mendy (21%), as expected.

Precaution sees Wes Fofana (10%) rested, though he should be available from the bench. Thiago Silva and Benoît Badiashile therefore start at centre-back while Trevoh Chalobah deputizes on the right ahead of César Azpilicueta (35%). Injuries to Marc Cucurella (23%) and Ben Chilwell should give Lewis Hall a big opportunity to come in and prove his worth.

The two becomes a three in midfield as Conor Gallagher joins the dream team of Enzo Fernandez and N’Golo Kanté to try and dominate. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (20%) is next in line from the bench while Mateo Kovačić (11%) doesn’t get anywhere near the starting eleven; the same can be said of Denis Zakaria (6%) and Carney Chukwuemeka (12%).

The aforementioned good performers are rewarded with another start as Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk both get the chance to wreak havoc on Forest’s defense. Kai Havertz pips David Datro Fofana (33%) and João Felix (37%) to lead the line. The usual trio of Christian Pulisic (11%), Raheem Sterling (12%) and Hakim Ziyech (2%) provide cover.

4-3-3 (36%)

Arrizabalaga (68%) | Hall (67%), Badiashile (99%), Silva (91%), Chalobah (78%) | Gallagher (57%), Enzo (94%), Kanté (87%) | Mudryk (80%), Havertz (44%), Madueke (87%)