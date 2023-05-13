Chelsea have four players in the England squad for the U20 World Cup that’s coming up next week, but it could’ve been five if we had allowed Lewis Hall to join as well.

However, as confirmed by Frank Lampard in yesterday’s press conference, the 18-year-old was held back in order to help us out in the final four games of the season. Left backs Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella are both injured, which should give Hall a clear path towards more first-team minutes. (He’s more of a midfielder at Academy level, but has been playing left back mostly so far at senior level.)

“It’s my decision that he needs to stay with us for the four games. Obviously we’ve got injuries at both our left-backs who have been playing regularly this season and that leaves us in a position where we want and need Lewis. “[He] would have wanted to play for his country and be honoured to represent [but] also he has come through this academy and will be desperate for opportunity and I think that is what I sense from him so I think he did it right on both sides. He would have been happy to go and now he is happy to hopefully get some opportunity in these last games.”

Hopefully that will be the case indeed.

Last week, Lampard had a perfect opportunity to put Hall on after Chilwell got injured, but instead opted for César Azpilicueta. Nothing personal against Azpi, a living legend of this club, but it was a frustrating decision from the caretaker coach.

“Tempted to put him on last week is the word I would say but I think with the nature of the game I felt the experience of Azpi in the game was more suitable at that point. I’ll view this game on its merits as well but I think in terms of Lewis I’ve been really impressed with his training. “He’s a very good player, really talented player and I think if anything there is one thing he needs to come out of himself that bit more because he really should trust how good he is and feel at home with the group. [So] he is in the running for the last four games to be involved.” -Frank Lampard; source: Football.London

G’wan, Lewis!