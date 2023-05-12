Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea continue to inch our way towards the end of the season. There are four games left, three of them against teams in the top-four and one, this one, against a team still desperately battling against relegation. Nottingham Forest are currently three points clear of the drop, but they are far from safe.

Chelsea did finally reach the 40-point mark last weekend, so we can avoid relegation for the 35th straight season in the top flight. Woo!

What we haven’t avoided however is more injuries, with Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana both picking up hamstring strains. Chilwell’s basically done for the season while Fofana’s absence was more precautionary. His status is questionable after taking part in training this week. Mason Mount, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella were already set to miss the remained of the season, alongside injured duo Marcus Bettinelli and Armando Broja.

