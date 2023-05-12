 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cesare Casadei also going to the U20 World Cup

By David Pasztor
Reading v Burnley - Sky Bet Championship Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

Cesare Casadei recently wrapped on his loan spell at Reading FC, but he’s not quite heading off to summer holidays just yet. The young midfielder was called up yesterday to the Italy squad for the U20 World Cup, which is starting in less than 10 days! (Not ideal timing evidently for the likes of Lewis Hall, for example.)

Casadei, having impressed in the Chelsea Development Squad in the first half of the season, did fairly well after joining Reading in January. The 20-year-old midfielder started their final 10 games of the season and made 15 appearances overall, though he could not quite save them from relegation. The Royals will be back down in League One (third tier) after spending the last couple decades at either Championship or Premier League level.

Casadei joins five six other Chelsea players at the U20 World Cup — Andrey Santos (Brazil); Gaga Slonina (USA); Carney Chukwuemeka, Harvey Vale, Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Bashir Humphreys, whom I missed yesterday (England) — so that might be fun.

2023 U20 World Cup schedule
