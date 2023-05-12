Cesare Casadei also going to the U20 World Cup

Cesare Casadei recently wrapped on his loan spell at Reading FC, but he’s not quite heading off to summer holidays just yet. The young midfielder was called up yesterday to the Italy squad for the U20 World Cup, which is starting in less than 10 days! (Not ideal timing evidently for the likes of Lewis Hall, for example.)

Casadei, having impressed in the Chelsea Development Squad in the first half of the season, did fairly well after joining Reading in January. The 20-year-old midfielder started their final 10 games of the season and made 15 appearances overall, though he could not quite save them from relegation. The Royals will be back down in League One (third tier) after spending the last couple decades at either Championship or Premier League level.