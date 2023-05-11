Chelsea have announced that pricing for season tickets in general admission (GA) areas have been kept frozen, just as they have been since 2011-12 (with prices starting at £750).

As per the Telegraph, this makes the Chelsea season ticket one of the more affordable Premier League options in the capital, lower than even Spurs and significantly lower than what Arsenal charge. That report frames this decision as “appeasement” for the fans given our highly disappointing season, but the freeze has remained in place for over a decade now, through thick and thin, good and bad. Last year, when the new ownership took over, some of their first actions was to put a stop to the planned five per cent season ticket price increase, remove booking fees, and also reduce the cost of Westview to something slightly less outrageous.

One would assume that eventually prices will have to go up, and Chelsea’s announcement hints that non-season ticket prices might be raised (or at least reviewed). Full pricing information has not been released yet.