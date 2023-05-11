Chelsea will have strong representation at the U20 World cup kicking off later this month, perhaps our strongest ever, with five players confirmed by their respective nations: Andrey Santos (Brazil), Gabriel Slonina (USA), and now Carney Chukwuemeka, Harvey Vale, and Teddy Sharman-Lowe as well (England).

The 24-team tournament, which was set to be held in Indonesia before FIFA shifted it to Argentina a couple months ago, begins May 20 and runs through the first couple weeks of June. The soonest our players could play against each other would be in the knockout rounds, potentially.

In the group stage, Brazil will take on Italy, Nigeria, and the Dominican Republic; the USA will take on Ecuador, Fiji, and Slovakia; while England will entertain Uruguay, Iraq, and Indonesia. Hopefully our boys will get plenty of playing time, especially (recently married!) Santos who needs these kinds of minutes to strengthen his application for a work permit.

Good luck to all the Blues!

. . against the world



Head coach Mikey Varas has called up 21 players to represent the at the U-20 @FIFAWorldCup in Argentina! ≫ https://t.co/3ZgQoIB5aW pic.twitter.com/vQsmiJZuwd — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) May 10, 2023